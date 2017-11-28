Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption CCTV footage released by police shows Alex Willoughby with a man in Canterbury

Police searching for a teenager who has been missing for two weeks have released a CCTV image of her with a man.

Alex Willoughby, 17, was reported missing on 14 November, having been last seen on Verbena Way in Oxford.

Thames Valley Police said she was seen with a man in Canterbury, Kent, at about 17:30 GMT on Thursday.

Supt Joe Kidman said the teenager, from Oxford, has links with other areas of Kent, including Margate.

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Alex Willoughby also has links with Margate, Faversham, Whitstable, Sandwich and Sheerness

It is the third appeal for information published by Thames Valley Police since Alex went missing earlier this month.

Last week Insp Mark Brock said the force was "becoming increasingly concerned" for her welfare.