Image copyright Google Image caption Muhammad Nazrul Haque was a director of Kolkata Foods Ltd in Didcot

The director of a restaurant which broke immigration law has been banned from running a company for six years.

Muhammad Nazrul Haque was disqualified following an Insolvency Service investigation for failing to pay a government fine.

He was a director of Kolkata Foods Ltd, which was ordered to pay £20,000 for hiring two illegal workers.

Mr Haque, 45, was a director from 24 April 2014 until its liquidation in 2016 with debts estimated at £28,895.

The disqualification means Mr Haque, from Didcot, cannot be a company director or take part - directly or indirectly - in the running of a business until November 2023.