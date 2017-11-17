Five stories from Oxfordshire which have been attracting attention this week.

1. Thousands raised for dying Banbury mum's children

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Sam Kyme's dying wish is to keep kids out of care

A woman dying from motor neurone disease has raised more than £30,000 in four days to enable her sons to live with her sister in Australia.

Sam Kyme, 34, of Oxfordshire, can no longer talk, but made the plea through her friends on a crowdfunding website.

The cash will be used to fund the funeral, plane tickets, and legal and school fees.

2. The Oxford University college fighting elitism

Image caption More than 90% of students admitted to Mansfield College this year were from state schools

Oxbridge is often criticised for accepting too many students from privileged backgrounds. But one Oxford college, Mansfield, stands apart from the rest.

Since 2001 the percentage of state school students admitted to Mansfield has risen from 67.1% to regularly in excess of 80%, hitting a high of 91.4% for its most recent intake.

Staff put its success down to an access and outreach programme that involves about a third of its students.

3. Oxford teacher faces action over 'misgendering' pupil

Image copyright Christian Legal Centre Image caption Joshua Sutcliffe said it was a "slip of the tongue" and said he apologised to the pupil

A teacher is facing disciplinary action at his school after he referred to a transgender pupil as a girl, although the student identifies as a boy.

Joshua Sutcliffe, a Christian pastor from Oxford, admitted he said "well done girls" when addressing a group including the student.

The school said it would be "inappropriate" to comment.

4. U's captain ruled out for the season

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Curtis Nelson is in his second full season at Oxford United

Oxford United captain Curtis Nelson has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

The 24-year-old was carried off on a stretcher before half-time in Oxford's 2-1 defeat by Northampton on Saturday 12 November.

As a result, the club has appointed Mousinho as team captain for the remainder of the season.

5. The F1 technology which could be coming to your supermarket

Image copyright David Parry Image caption What's the connection between a Formula 1 car and a supermarket?

A gadget inspired by Formula 1 racing cars is being fitted at branches of Sainsbury's to reduce refrigeration costs.

The device was designed by Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE), an offshoot of the Williams Formula 1 team, which is based in Grove in Oxfordshire.

It is basically a thin strip of aluminium and plastic shaped like a wing that is attached to the front of the cabinet shelves.

It acts like the rear wing of an F1 car and guides the air to create an air curtain which stops cold air spilling out into the stores.