A hospital's plan has been approved to set up a portable building outside its emergency department to try to speed up patient admissions.

The new centre at Oxford's John Radcliffe Hospital will act similarly to a GP surgery and house up to two doctors and two nurses.

Patients who arrive at the emergency department's minor injury unit will be assessed in the new building.

It has been granted planning permission by Oxford City Council.

Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (OUH) wants to open it early in 2018.

Paul Brennan, director of clinical services, said it would "aim to reduce the waiting times and congestion in minor injuries".

In January the John Radcliffe Hospital cancelled all non-urgent operations because of the pressure on its emergency department.

The trust has failed to hit a target of four-hour waiting times for patients since July 2015.