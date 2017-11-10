Here are five stories from Oxfordshire which people have been clicking on this week.

1) Oxfordshire field message sparks hunt for 'Sue'

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The puzzling message was spotted by a police helicopter near the M40

A mystery "Sue" was discovered etched into a field and the big question that began trending on Twitter was #WhoIsSue?

The puzzling message was spotted by the National Police Air Service's Benson helicopter just south of Tetsworth, near Thame.

It posted the picture on Twitter and added: "Let's see if we can use the power of social media to #FindSue!"

So could Sue be found? And just why was her name on an Oxfordshire field? Luckily the BBC soon found the answer...

2) Mystery behind 'Sue' message solved!

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Sue Graham's husband Murray created the message to make up for his grumpiness

It turns out that Sue was the wife of farmer Murray Graham, who used his GPS-operated tractor to spray the crops in the shape of his wife's name.

He created the message as a way of apologising for being "grumpy".

Mr Graham told BBC Radio Oxford: "As ever, everything has its ups and downs, so I thought I'd try and make a gesture at some point, and that was the one I chose."

His son George Graham said: "I suppose Dad wanted to express his love in the most creative way he could."

3) Shikshapatri: The little book venerated by millions

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Shikshapatri: A little book venerated by millions

A handwritten version of a book outlining moral and spiritual codes for everyday life is on display.

Shikshapatri, by the founder of Swaminarayan Hinduism, is venerated by millions of Hindus.

It is now kept by the Bodleian Library in Oxford which puts it on display several times a year when followers come and pay respects and perform the Aarti ceremony.

4) Rare photos of Lenin in Oxford

Image copyright SCRSS Image caption The exhibition includes a photo of Lenin at his residence in Gorki near Moscow taken by his sister Maria

A series of rare photographs of the Russian revolutionary leader Vladimir Lenin have gone on display in Oxford.

They include an image of Lenin in a wig and make-up, which was used for an illegal ID card when he was in hiding.

Another shows the Bolshevik leader with a cat at his home in Gorki, Moscow.

They were released by the Society for Co-operation in Russian and Soviet Studies especially for the new exhibition at The North Wall Arts Centre in Oxford.

5) Poppy woman retires after 50 years

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Daphne Smith is retiring this year after 50 years of selling poppies

And finally, Daphne Smith, from Witney, Oxfordshire, is retiring after 50 years of selling poppies.

The 85-year-old took on the job on a temporary basis to help her husband out in 1967 - and has done it ever since.