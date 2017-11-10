Oxfordshire's Big Picture
If you have a great image of Oxfordshire send it to us by email to oxfordshire@bbc.co.uk
Esther Johnson
It certainly was a cold start to the week. Esther Johnson sent us this shot of a frosty sunrise over Lye Valley Nature Reserve.
Becca Collacott
Further evidence that cold weather can result in some cool photographs comes from Becca Collacott.
Anthony Morris
A Goldfinch fluffs up its feathers to keep warm at Farmoor.
Lesley Adams
The city of dreaming spires as seen from Headington Hill.
Maggie Whitlum
The morning mist hangs over the Oxford Canal.
Tim Turan
Tim Turan took this shot on a walk on Bagley Woods. He says even his dogs were admiring the spectacle!
Peter Fillmore
You don't see many flowers at this time of year but Peter Fillmore found some at Ipsden.
Anthony Morris
What happens on the dark side of the moon?