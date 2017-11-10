Oxfordshire's Big Picture

  • 10 November 2017
  • Lye Valley Esther Johnson

    It certainly was a cold start to the week. Esther Johnson sent us this shot of a frosty sunrise over Lye Valley Nature Reserve.

  • Frosty leaves Becca Collacott

    Further evidence that cold weather can result in some cool photographs comes from Becca Collacott.

  • Goldfinch Anthony Morris

    A Goldfinch fluffs up its feathers to keep warm at Farmoor.

  • Oxford Lesley Adams

    The city of dreaming spires as seen from Headington Hill.

  • The Oxford Canal Maggie Whitlum

    The morning mist hangs over the Oxford Canal.

  • Bagley Woods Tim Turan

    Tim Turan took this shot on a walk on Bagley Woods. He says even his dogs were admiring the spectacle!

  • Wild flowers at Ipsden Peter Fillmore

    You don't see many flowers at this time of year but Peter Fillmore found some at Ipsden.

  • The moon Anthony Morris

    What happens on the dark side of the moon?

