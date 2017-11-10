Image caption Seven police officers were affected by a substance while making an arrest

A man has been charged with administering a poison with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm after two police officers were injured during an arrest.

They were affected by a chemical at a flat in north Oxford on Thursday and kept in hospital overnight.

Hamad Nejad, 34, from Oxford, was arrested and is due at Oxford Magistrates' Court later.

He is also charged with one count of intimidating a witness.

Five other officers also experienced "minor irritation" as a result of the substance at the flat on Elizabeth Jennings Way.

Surrounding flats on the street were evacuated as a precaution but residents have been able to return after tests showed there was no risk.