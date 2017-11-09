Image caption Elizabeth Jennings Way in north Oxford has been closed to traffic and a cordon is in place

About 60 people have been evacuated from homes in Oxford over fears of a "potential chemical hazard".

Police said they were "conducting a routine arrest" on Elizabeth Jennings Way at 05:16 GMT when they were informed of the threat.

County councillor John Howson said he understood "a number of police officers" received medical treatment as a precaution.

Thames Valley Police said no injuries to the public had been reported

Mr Howson was told by emergency services that one block of flats had been evacuated.

He said the affected residents were staying with friends on the estate and a small number had been taken to St Hugh's College.

"It is now a crime scene and we will have to see what the police tell us", he added.

Emergency services remain on Elizabeth Jennings Way, which has been closed to traffic with a cordon in place.