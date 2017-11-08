Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Det Con Steven Gilks said Tyrone Harbour was "a risk to the public"

A man who broke the arm of a 14-week-old baby in an assault has been jailed for eight years.

Tyrone Harbour, 24, was found guilty of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Police said the baby was also left with multiple bruises after the assault in Banbury on 16 November 2015.

Harbour, of Windmill Road in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, was sentenced at Oxford Crown Court on Tuesday.

Det Con Steven Gilks said Harbour had not accepted any responsibility for what he had done and said he was a "risk to the public".

"Only he knows the reason why he assaulted a 14-week-old baby," he added.

A jury at Oxford Crown Court unanimously found Harbour guilty of both charges on 25 August.