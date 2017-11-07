Image copyright Alexandre Fourtoy Image caption Thames Valley Police says it is liaising with Interpol and believes Bernard Ross is in the south of France

A former Uefa executive who has been missing for more than two weeks may be using a bicycle to travel around the south of France, police said.

Bernard Ross, 51, who was a director of TV at the football body, left Oxford on 18 October and told his wife he was travelling to London to see his sister.

He was last seen in Grasse, on the French Riviera, on 31 October.

His wife Jacinta Ross said he has bipolar disorder but had never disappeared like this before.

She said he lost his job with Uefa last year, and then he was diagnosed in January and spent six months in hospital.

Thames Valley Police said Mr Ross is a fluent French speaker, was spotted in Marseille on 22 October, and may have also travelled to Switzerland.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Ross had been involved in Euro 2016, which was won by Portugal

The couple have been married for 20 years and have four children, and Mrs Ross said the family were "intensely worried" as they know "he is not well".

Her husband worked at Uefa for nearly 11 years where he was director of TV production and digital services, and had been responsible for the Champions League and Euro 2016.

An online donation page was established by former industry colleagues after he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

It described him as one of the "most forward-thinking sports executives in the industry" and has raised almost £60,000.