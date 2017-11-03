Oxfordshire's Big Picture
If you have a great image of Oxfordshire send it to us by email to oxfordshire@bbc.co.uk
-
Anthony Morris
The sun sets over one of Blenheim Palace's statues.
-
Becca Collacott
A dramatic sunset at Radley Lake near Abingdon.
-
Jamie
Minster Lovell Hall in the golden hour on an autumn morning.
-
Esther Johnson
Water droplets on an iris in Toot Baldon.
-
Tom Morgan
Brookes University's Harcourt Hill Campus at sunset.
-
Jamie
A misty morning at Minster Lovell.
-
Anthony Morris
This cat is ready for Halloween at Farmoor.
-
Marcus Liddell
Little Clarendon Street in Oxford.