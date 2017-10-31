Image copyright Google Image caption Jack Fursdon, 25, taught at The Henry Box School in Witney

A 25-year-old man has been banned from teaching after he discussed "sexual topics" on Facebook with a child.

Jack Fursdon was employed as a teacher at The Henry Box School in Witney, Oxfordshire, at the time.

A panel found he sent inappropriate messages, which included sexual innuendo, to a girl at a school where he previously was a teaching assistant

He has been banned indefinitely although the order can be reviewed after two years.

Mr Fursdon admitted he contacted the child via Facebook in, or around, September 2016 and discussed her sexual experience.

He also accepted he used sexual innuendo with the child and discussed pregnancy with her.

'Extremely naive'

The National College for Teaching & Leadership conduct panel decided on "the balance of probabilities" he was sexually motivated but Mr Fursdon denied this.

He been "extremely naive and foolish", the panel said, but it was persuaded he would not put himself in this position again.

The decision to order the ban was taken by Alan Meyrick on 13 October on behalf of the Secretary of State for Education.

He agreed a two-year review period was "adequate" and sufficiently marked the seriousness of the panel's findings.

The Henry Box School said it took safeguarding of its students "very seriously" and the allegations did not relate to any current or former students at the school.

It added that action was taken to prevent any possible safeguarding risk as soon as it was made aware of the allegations.