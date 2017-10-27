Oxfordshire's Big Picture
-
Anthony P Morris
"Do I have to share this bath with you?" Starlings at Farmoor.
-
Anthony P Morris
"Where did he go?"
-
Graham Jones
"Surreal cloud over Stanford in the Vale."
-
Gioia Olivastri
The Botanic Garden, Oxford.
-
Becca Collacott
"Lovely drive over to Steeple Aston to the Rousham Eyecatcher."
-
Lorna Comer
Sky over Howe Hill, Watlington.
-
Lesley Adams
Sunset in Yarnton.
-
Tim Turan
View of Oxford from the new Westgate.