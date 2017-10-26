Image caption Mike Rowley was restrained by door staff at Oxford Town Hall

A Labour councillor has been told to apologise after a tussle with security staff at an EU referendum count.

Mike Rowley, Oxford City Council's cabinet member for housing, was ejected by police after being restrained when he tried to enter the venue.

Mr Rowley grappled with door staff for several minutes and shouted: "I am an elected member of this chamber."

The council's standards assessment panel has told him to say sorry to the town hall and security staff.

It said he must write them a "full and frank letter of apology", and offer a "full and frank statement of apology" to the next ordinary meeting of council.

A crowd of about 15 people watched his altercation with security staff at Oxford Town Hall at about 00:30 BST on 24 June 2016.

The situation was brought to an end with the the help of Andrew Smith who was the MP for Oxford East at the time.

The Labour Party also investigated and decided it would not take any disciplinary action.

Mr Rowley has previously said he felt "very apologetic" about the incident which he described as an "misunderstanding".