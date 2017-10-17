Image copyright Google Image caption A 36-year-old man was bitten on the face at The Bridge nightclub on 8 April

A man accused of biting someone on the face during an attack at a nightclub in Oxford has appeared in court.

Keenen Samuelson was detained after a man, 36, was left needing surgery during the attack at The Bridge on Hythe Bridge Street, on 8 April.

Mr Keenen, 26, from Abingdon, appeared at Oxford Magistrates' Court earlier accused of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was granted bail and is due at Oxford Crown Court on 17 November.