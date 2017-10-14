Image copyright Vinod Shenoy Image caption Roger Stotesbury was taking photos on first floor of the Laxmi Narayan temple when he fell 30ft

A British man has fallen to his death while taking photos at a temple in India during a year-long world trip.

Roger Stotesbury, 56, was visiting Orchha, in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, with his wife Hilary on Friday when he plummeted 30ft (9m) from the Laxmi Narayan temple.

The couple, from Oxford, were blogging about their "middle-aged gap year".

The Foreign Office said it was providing assistance to the family of a British man following his death.

Mr Stotesbury's family said the documentary maker had just finished taking shots of the scenery from the 17th century temple, about 160 miles south of the Taj Mahal.

The couple had been due to return to the UK this month, after completing their Indian adventure.

A family spokesman said: "They were the most happily married couple I have ever known. They were just so devoted to each other."

On their blog, ourmiddleagedgapyear.wordpress.com, Mr Stotesbury wrote that his motto was to "die young as late as possible".

Tikamgarh Additional Superintendent of Police, Rakesh Khakha, said: "He fell from the height of some 30ft while taking a selfie. He was taken to hospital, where he died."