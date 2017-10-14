Image copyright Google Image caption The learning disability unit will be built at Littlemore Mental Health Centre

A £12m hospital for people with learning disabilities is to be built in Oxford.

The secure 22-bed facility will be built at the Littlemore Mental Health Centre site in the city.

The new unit is expected to open in July 2019.

An Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust spokeswoman said it would help provide "safe and responsive services to people with learning disabilities from across the South".

She said: "People needing these services may be experiencing a range of conditions and have other complex needs which require specialist care to support their recovery."

Anthony Coumidis, director of McBains, the company that will build the hospital, said the design would "have a strong focus on the environment, being autism-friendly".

It has previously provided new facilities for the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.