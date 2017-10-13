Image caption The boy was found dead at a property in Faringdon

A woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of a five-year-old boy.

His body was discovered in a property in Faringdon on 14 March and a post-mortem examination found he died from being stabbed in the chest.

Emma Jackson, 40, of Bromsgrove, Faringdon, Oxfordshire, has been charged with one count of murder.

She appeared at Oxford Crown Court and was remanded in custody by Judge Ian Pringle. She is due to enter a plea on 23 February 2018.

The boy cannot be named for legal reasons.