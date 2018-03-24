Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption (Top L-R) Khalid Hussain, Alladitta Yousaf, Kameer Iqbal, Assad Hussain (Bottom L-R) Raheem Ahmed, Moinul Islam, Kamran Khan

Seven men have been found guilty of grooming and sexually abusing teenage girls "on a massive scale" in Oxford.

The gang was convicted of more than 20 offences including rape and indecent assault between 1998 and 2005.

Prosecutor Oliver Saxby QC said they carried out the "routine, cynical and predatory sexual exploitation" of vulnerable girls who were groomed with alcohol and drugs.

The five victims were aged between 13 and 15 when the offences started.

Opening the case at Oxford Crown Court, Mr Saxby said the gang preyed on girls who had a background of problems at home.

'Almost unimaginable cruelty'

He said they offered their victims "company, attention, acceptance into the group" as well as "food, parties, alcohol, and sometimes drugs".

Mr Saxby said this was all part of "the grooming process" the gang used in order to carry out "sexual exploitation on a massive scale".

He said the girls would be made to have sex at parties, in cars or parks, with other men around, and sometimes after being subjected to threats and violence.

One girl was taken to a B&B in Iffley Road and told to have sex with older men, who one of the defendants described as "uncles", he said.

Mr Saxby added: "She says she has lost count of the number of 'uncles' she had sex with... After sex she would sit in the shower and scrub herself."

Verdicts

Assad Hussain, 37, of Iffley Road, Oxford, guilty of five counts of rape and two counts of indecent assault, not guilty of one count of indecent assault.

Kameer Iqbal, 39, of Dashwood Road, Oxford, guilty of three counts of rape.

Khalid Hussain, 38, of Ashhurst Way, Oxford, guilty of rape and indecent assault, not guilty of one count of rape.

Kamran Khan, 36, of Northfield Road, Bolton, guilty of indecent assault and false imprisonment, not guilty of rape.

Moinul Islam, 41, of Wykeham Crescent, Oxford, guilty of rape, two counts of indecent assault and supplying cannabis, not guilty of false imprisonment.

Raheem Ahmed, 40 of Starwort Path, Oxford, guilty of two counts of indecent assault and false imprisonment, not guilty of rape.

Alladitta Yousaf, 48, of Bodley Road, Oxford, guilty of indecent assault.

Det Ch Insp Mark Glover said the convictions were only possible because of the "incredible bravery" of the gang's victims.

He said: "This group of men subjected them to an almost unimaginable level of cruelty and sexual abuse over a significant period of time.

"To have come through that trauma, and to have been able to help and support us throughout our investigation is a testament to the strength of their characters."

Saboor Abdul, 37, of Oxford Road, Cowley, was found not guilty of rape, and Haji Khan, 37, of Littlegreen Lane, Birmingham, was found not guilty of indecent assault and conspiracy to rape.

Reporting restrictions previously prevented the case being reported, and two other men involved in the trial cannot be named for legal reasons.

The men will be sentenced in June.