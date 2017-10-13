From the section

Image caption The accident happened on the A34's northbound carriageway

A man has died in hospital following a crash involving a van and a lorry on a dual carriageway.

The accident happened on the northbound carriageway of the A34 near Abingdon, Oxfordshire, on Thursday morning.

The 33-year-old van passenger was taken to Oxford's John Radcliffe Hospital where he died of his injuries.

Lorry driver Plamen Atanasov, 48, of Violet Road, Southampton, has been charged with two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The van's 64-year-old driver was also taken to hospital after suffering serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Mr Atanasov will appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court later.