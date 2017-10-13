Oxfordshire's Big Picture
If you have a great image of Oxfordshire send it to us by email to oxfordshire@bbc.co.uk
Esther Johnson
This Pyracantha is "the very essence of autumn" says Esther Johnson
Richard Kitson
Thank you to Richard Kitson for sending this shot of a pink sunset over the Oxford Canal at Somerton
Anthony P Morris
The ruins of Minster Lovell Hall, built by William, Baron of Lovell and Holand, in the 1430s
Esther Johnson
What happens when a butterfly flaps its wings in Little Milton?
Christine Crook
The traditional Michaelmas fair lit up Abingdon this week
Christine Crook
The Abingdon Michaelmas Fair in full flow
Paul Carrera
A swan enjoys a late night swim in Stanton Harcourt
Marie Rimolsronning
With the university term underway it seems right to include this fine shot of Tom Quad at Christ Church
Becca Collacott
You can almost hear the rustling leaves from here
Becca Collacott
Abandoned machinery near Abingdon