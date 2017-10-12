Tyler Warmington death: Woman charged with murder
- 12 October 2017
- From the section Oxford
A woman has been charged with murdering a five-year-old boy who was found dead in Oxfordshire.
A post-mortem examination found Tyler Warmington had been stabbed in the chest. His body was discovered at Bromsgrove Cottages, Faringdon, on 14 March.
Emma Jackson, 40, of Bromsgrove, Faringdon, has been charged with one count of murder.
She is due to appear at Oxford Crown Court on Friday.