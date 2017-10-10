Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Mark Pawley's family said he was known for his love of singing and dancing

A man who died from multiple stab wounds was a "lovable rogue" who will "never be forgotten", his family has said.

Mark Pawley, 25, died alongside Adrian Fannon, 39, at a flat in Newland Road in Banbury on Sunday 1 October.

Raymond Morgan, 52, of Newland Road, has been charged with two counts of murder.

Mr Pawley's family said: "[Mark's] life led him to some dark places but he shone bright in some people's eyes".

"Our family are devastated and heartbroken at the shocking loss of Mark who, behind all of his troubles, was a truly loved and loving person," the family said.

"Mark was a loving son, father, brother, grandson and uncle. We do not know how as a family we will get over this."

Mr Morgan is due before Oxford Crown Court on 12 March 2018.