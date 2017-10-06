Here are five stories from Oxfordshire which people have been clicking on this week.

1) Suu Kyi to be stripped of Freedom of Oxford

Image copyright EPA Image caption Aung San Suu Kyi has faced criticism for failing to address allegations of ethnic cleansing

An honour granting Aung San Suu Kyi the Freedom of Oxford will be withdrawn by the city council because of her response to the Rohingya crisis.

The de facto leader of Myanmar was granted the honour in 1997 for her "long struggle for democracy".

But a motion, backed by Oxford City Council, said it was no longer appropriate for her to hold it.

Bob Price, the authority's leader, said evidence coming out of the United Nations meant she was "no longer worthy" of the honour.

2) Plans to convert venue into shops pulled

Image caption The entrance to The Cellar is on Frewin Court, off Oxford's busy Cornmarket Street

Plans to convert a music venue in Oxford into retail space have been withdrawn.

St Michael's and All Saints' Charities, the landlord of The Cellar, had submitted an application to redevelop the basement venue beneath a shop.

A petition to keep it open gathered more than 13,000 signatures and the application for the Frewin Court venue was officially withdrawn on Wednesday.

In a statement The Cellar described the move as a "fantastic outcome".

3) Mystery behind hidden RAF shelter solved

Image copyright Historic England Image caption Historic England said no other buildings at the site have the same damp-proofing measures

A mysterious building discovered in thick undergrowth at a former RAF base has been revealed as an anti-aircraft gun position and munitions store.

Historic England had appealed to the public to solve the puzzle of the structure not shown on records or maps.

The former RAF Bicester, now Bicester Heritage, was a World War Two RAF Bomber Training Station.

Managing director Daniel Geoghegan said: "This particular defensive structure had us scratching our heads for some time and we were delighted by the response from the public who helped us conclude a modern-day mystery."

4) City reviews rough sleepers fine threat

Image caption Oxford City Council said abandoned possessions could block fire exits and posed a hazard to pedestrians

A controversial policy which saw homeless people who keep possessions in doorways threatened with fines of up to £2,500 will be reviewed.

In July notices were attached to piles of bags belonging to people sleeping rough in Oxford, leading to criticism from campaigners.

Councillors have agreed high-level approval is required before the notices are used, and they have agreed to a review of the process of issuing them.

5) 'Women's' college fields all-male quiz team

Image caption St Hugh's College began admitting men in 1987

A former all-female Oxford college, that was set up by a woman for women, has been criticised for fielding an all-male team in University Challenge.

St Hugh's College began admitting men in 1987, but presenter Jeremy Paxman joked: "On the basis of tonight's team, we could be forgiven for thinking they'd (men) rather taken it over."

St Hugh's said team members were selected by students.