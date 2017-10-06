Oxfordshire's Big Picture

  6 October 2017
  From the section Oxford

  • Leaves in Abingdon Becca

    There's always one that wants to be different

  • Blenheim Palace gates Anthony P Morris

    You can't beat Blenheim on a bright autumn morning

  • Redwoods in Bagley Wood Tim Turan

    Thanks to Tim Turan for this neck straining picture of Redwoods in Bagley Wood

  • The windmill at Bloxham Grove Cliff Kinch

    Cliff Kinch sent us this shot of the windmill at Bloxham Grove

  • Wild flower in farmers field Anne Marie Pearce

    It might be October, but that isn't stopping some hardy flowers

  • Geese take flight in Abingdon Christine Crook

    Geese take flight in Abingdon.

  • Ava and Ruby Glynis Worrallo

    Ava and Ruby enjoy some autumn sunshine in Abingdon

  • Harvest Moon Anthony P Morris

    Probably one for Space's Big Picture but it was taken in Oxfordshire so we'll allow it

  • Radcliffe Camera Lindsey Willetts

    The Radcliffe Camera may be a regular in Oxfordshire's Big Picture but we don't normally see it like this

