Image caption The men's bodies were found at a property in Newland Road

A 52-year-old man has been charged with murder after two people died in a double stabbing.

Adrian Fannon, 39, and Mark Pawley, 25, died from "multiple stab wounds" at a flat in Newland Road, Banbury, Oxfordshire, at 18:45 BST on Sunday.

Raymond Morgan, 52, of Newland Road, who police believe knew the two men, has been charged with two counts of murder.

He is due to appear at Banbury Magistrates' Court later.