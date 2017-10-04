From the section

Image caption The men's bodies were found at a property in Newland Road

Two men found dead at a home in Oxfordshire died from "multiple stab wounds", police have said.

Thames Valley Police officers were called to a flat in Newland Road, Banbury, at 18:45 BST on Sunday.

A post-mortem examination has taken place and the men have been formally identified as Adrian Fannon, 39, and Mark Pawley, 25, both from the Banbury area.

A 52-year-old Banbury man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A police spokesman said the crime was an "isolated incident" and added officers believed the men were known to each other.

A police cordon remains in place at the address and the 52-year-old man remains in police custody.