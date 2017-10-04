Image caption Westgate Oxford is undergoing a £440m redevelopment

A tribute has been paid to a "much loved" Oxford University student whose body was found at a shopping centre construction site.

Headteacher of Norwich School Steffan Griffiths said he was "deeply saddened" by the death of "very gifted" former pupil Max Mian.

Officers from Thames Valley Police were called to Westgate Oxford in the city centre at about 07:00 BST on Monday.

The complex is due to open on 24 October after a £440m redevelopment.

Mr Griffiths said: "I am deeply saddened by the news of the tragic death of Max Mian, who was a much loved member of Norwich School between 2006 and 2016.

"Max was a very gifted all-rounder, with a particular love of classics. Our sympathies are with his family and many friends.

"They are in the thoughts and prayers of the Norwich School community. We ask that the privacy of the family and the school is respected at this time."

Thames Valley Police said formal identification has yet to take place and the Health and Safety Executive has been notified.