Image caption The brawl broke out in the Jourdain Road area of Blackbird Leys

Another person has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died following a fight in Oxford.

A brawl broke out on 1 June in Jourdain Road, Blackbird Leys. Christopher Lemonius, 27, was found injured at the scene and died in hospital.

Four men and a boy have already been charged with his murder.

Now a 24-year-old man from Oxford has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.

At an inquest at Oxford Coroner's Court in June, coroner Darren Salter said Mr Lemonius, of Sherwood Place, Barton, had died from multiple injuries.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Police officers found Christopher Lemonius with serious injuries at the scene

The suspects, from Oxford, who have been charged with murder, are:

Yousef Koudoua, 27, of Balfour Road

Yasine Lamzini, 19, of Jourdain Road

Rashaun Stoute, 23, of Church Cowley Road

Connor Woodward, 24, of Haldene Road

A 16-year-old boy who cannot be named

They appeared at Oxford Crown Court on 7 June and have been remanded in custody. They are next due to appear in court on 6 October.