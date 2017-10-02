Image copyright Google Image caption The men's bodies were found at a property in Newland Road

A murder inquiry has begun after the bodies of two men were found at a home in Oxfordshire.

Police made the discovery on Sunday night when they were called to Newland Road, in Banbury, where a cordon has been put in place and is likely to remain for several days.

A 53-year-old man, from the town, was later arrested on suspicion of murder.

The killing of the men is believed to have been an "isolated incident", Thames Valley Police said.

"I understand that there will naturally be some concerns in the community, but I would like to reassure people that a full investigation is now taking place," said Det Ch Insp Craig Kirby.

"Officers will be conducting inquiries within the area as part of the investigation and I would like to appeal for any witnesses who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area to please come forward."

The force said the cordon will remain in place for several days, following the discovery of the men's bodies at about 18:45 BST.