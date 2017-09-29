Image copyright SCAS Image caption The collision shut the A34 northbound

A serious collision between two lorries and a car left two people in hospital and closed a dual carriageway in Oxfordshire.

It happened on the A34 near Abingdon, leaving a container on its side, and sausages strewn across the road.

The A34 was closed northbound for more than five hours at the Marcham Interchange, causing long queues.

Thames Valley Police, South Central Ambulance Service and the Thames Valley Air Ambulance were called to the scene.

A man was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital with serious injuries. A woman was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Another man with minor injuries was treated at the scene.

Image copyright TVP Image caption A container was turned on its side near Abingdon