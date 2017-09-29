Oxford

Three people hurt in A34 sausage lorry collision

  • 29 September 2017
  • From the section Oxford
A34 truck collision Image copyright SCAS
Image caption The collision shut the A34 northbound

A serious collision between two lorries and a car left two people in hospital and closed a dual carriageway in Oxfordshire.

It happened on the A34 near Abingdon, leaving a container on its side, and sausages strewn across the road.

The A34 was closed northbound for more than five hours at the Marcham Interchange, causing long queues.

Thames Valley Police, South Central Ambulance Service and the Thames Valley Air Ambulance were called to the scene.

A man was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital with serious injuries. A woman was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Another man with minor injuries was treated at the scene.

Image copyright TVP
Image caption A container was turned on its side near Abingdon
Image copyright TVP
Image caption Two people were taken to hospital following the collision

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites