Oxfordshire's Big Picture

  • 29 September 2017
  • The River Thames at Northmoor Lucy Bickerton

    A sheep enjoys the view over the River Thames at Northmoor

  • Beautiful autumn colours at Boars Hill Chantal Embers

    Autumn colours at Boars Hill

  • A shot taken from Abingdon Bridge in the sunshine Glynis Worrallo

    A shot taken from Abingdon Bridge in the sunshine

  • Inside Magdalen College at dusk, looking up the High Street on a beautiful evening Esther Johnson

    Inside Magdalen College at dusk, looking up the High Street on a beautiful evening

  • Sunflowers in Faringdon and a sparrowhawk David Weston

    Sunflowers in Faringdon, and a sparrowhawk

  • Whitchurch as seen through the white bridge over the Thames to Pangbourne Paul Carrera

    Whitchurch as seen through the white bridge over the Thames to Pangbourne

  • Swans landing in Abingdon, taken by nine-year-old Edith Todd Edith Todd

    Swans landing in Abingdon, taken by nine-year-old Edith Todd

