Image caption The offences are said to have taken place at the Blenheim Palace International Horse trials.

A woman has been charged for falsely claiming to be a medic and injecting "a patient" at an equestrian competition.

Cassandra Grant, 38, of Mulberry Walk in Bristol, is accused of intravenously injecting an anti-sickness drug at the Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials in Oxfordshire this month.

Police arrested her on Wednesday.

Ms Grant is due to appear at Banbury Magistrates Court later charged with fraud by false representation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.