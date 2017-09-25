Image copyright Facebook Image caption Lavinia Woodward had ambitions to enter the medical profession

An "extraordinary" Oxford University student who stabbed her boyfriend in the leg has avoided a prison sentence.

Lavinia Woodward, 24, admitted attacking the man at her student accommodation at Christ Church College after drinking heavily.

At an earlier hearing Judge Ian Pringle QC said he believed a custodial sentence would damage her career.

On Monday she was given a 10-month jail sentence suspended for 18 months for inflicting unlawful wounding.

During the attack in December, medical student Woodward punched the man, lunged at him with a bread knife, threw a laptop at him and stabbed him in the leg.

'Relatively minor' injuries

Oxford Crown Court heard Woodward had become addicted to drugs while in an abusive relationship with a previous boyfriend.

The case was the subject of huge debate about inequality in the criminal justice system, prompted by the judge deferring sentencing and describing the attack as "a complete one-off".

He had described Woodward as "an extraordinary able young lady" and said a custodial sentence would damage her hopes of becoming a surgeon.

Handing down a suspended sentence, Judge Pringle said there were "many, many mitigating factors" and the injuries inflicted were "relatively minor".

He said she had shown a "strong and unwavering determination" to get over her class A drug and alcohol addiction.

"I find that you were genuinely remorseful following this event. whilst you are a clearly highly-intelligent individual, you had an immaturity about you which was not commensurate for someone of your age."

Woodward faced a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison.