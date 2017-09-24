Image copyright Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The four trapped adults had to be rescued from an upstairs bedroom of the house on Seacourt Road

Four people were rescued from a house fire after becoming trapped in an upstairs bedroom.

It happened at a home on Seacourt Road, Botley, at about 01:00 BST on Saturday, Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

The four trapped adults called the emergency services after the smoke alarms sounded. They were led to safety by fire crews.

The blaze was caused by a pan left unattended on a stove.