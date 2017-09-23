Image copyright David Smith Image caption The 72-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene on the A420, close to the Botley Interchange

A motorcyclist was killed when he was hit by another motorbike following a crash with a van, police have said.

The rider hit the stationary van in lane one of the A420, close to the A34 Botley Interchange in Oxford, at about 16:30 BST on Friday.

The 72-year-old from Warwickshire fell from his bike and was struck by another motorbike which was travelling in lane two.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been informed.

The second motorcyclist was taken to hospital, but has since been released. The van driver was uninjured.