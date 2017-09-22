Here are five stories from Oxfordshire which people have been clicking on this week.

1) Plan for mosquito 'factory' in Abingdon

Image copyright Oxitec Image caption Eggs are laid in trays filled with water and become larvae and pupae

Plans to produce one billion mosquito eggs in the UK every week have been announced by a company working to combat insect transmitted disease.

Oxitec has developed genetically-altered male mosquitoes which have been used in Brazil and Panama.

The company's mosquitoes are designed to produce offspring that will not survive into adulthood so the population declines.

The unit making the eggs will be built in Abingdon, and is expected to create 75 new jobs.

2) Monastery's World War One history to be revealed

St Stephen's House is an oasis of calm set back from a bustling Oxford street.

The monastery, which few know exists, is now opening its doors to discover its World War One history.

3) Southern Health NHS Trust admits guilt over teenager's death

Image copyright JusticeforLB Image caption Connor Sparrowhawk had epilepsy and died at a Southern Health facility

Southern Health NHS Trust has admitted guilt over the death of a teenaged patient who drowned in the bath while in its care.

It pleaded guilty at Banbury Magistrates' Court to breaching health and safety law in the case of Connor Sparrowhawk, 18, who died at Slade House in Oxford in 2013.

His death led to the discovery the trust only properly investigated 272 unexplained deaths of 722 in its care.

4) Delays as Folly Bridge stonework replaced

Image copyright Oxfordshire County Council Image caption Folly Bridge is used by 15,000 vehicles on the Abingdon Road each day

Drivers in Oxford have been warned of delays as repairs are made to the Grade-II listed Folly Bridge.

It is used by 15,000 vehicles on the Abingdon Road each day, but its stonework has been damaged over the years.

Oxfordshire County Council said it was having to time the work around the lifecycle of the bats that live in the bridge's arches.

Council leader Ian Hudspeth said: "This bridge was built in the 1820s. No one could have envisaged the amount of traffic that goes over it at the moment."

5) Syrian musician in Visa row thanks fans

Image copyright Ibrahim Keivo Image caption Ibrahim Keivo plays 'some of the oldest songs from Syrian folklore'

A renowned Syrian folk musician refused a five-day visa to play in the UK has expressed thanks to his supporters.

Ibrahim Keivo was due to play at the Oxford Chamber Music Festival in October, but the Home Office declined his application.

Writer Philip Pullman and Queen guitarist Brian May are among 43,000 people who have signed a petition calling on officials to let him play.

Mr Keivo said he was "so grateful for all the warm support".