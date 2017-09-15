Oxfordshire's Big Picture

  • 15 September 2017
  • Shotover looking south Tim Turan

    Shotover looking south.

  • Oxford's High Street from Carfax Tower Damian Todd

    Oxford's High Street from Carfax Tower.

  • Posing at Mapledurham Watermill Paul Carrera

    Posing at Mapledurham Watermill.

  • Weed Esther Johnson

    "Saw this splash of colour outside Bike Zone on St Michael's Street in town on Sunday. Loved how the deep purple weed contrasted the surrounding colours."

  • Sunrise looking towards Islip Steve Forse

    Sunrise looking towards Islip.

  • Ducks at dawn in Abingdon John Newton

    Ducks at dawn in Abingdon.

