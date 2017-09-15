Image caption BMW is providing the funds for the new sports park near Horspath

Work is under way to build a £5m sports park in Oxford.

The complex will be built across 39 acres near Horspath and will include 16 football pitches of various sizes, two cricket pitches and softball facilities.

There will also be a pavilion with changing rooms, kitchen and parking for 150 cars.

It is expected to be completed by January, with the grass pitches opening in the summer.

The development replaces football pitches in Horspath Road on land owned by the nearby BMW MINI Plant Oxford, after a deal in which Oxford City Council's executive board agreed the car manufacturer could expand.

As a result BMW (UK) Manufacturing is providing the funds for the new sports park, which will be run by charity Fusion Lifestyle.

The council said Oxford United, Oxford Cricket Club, and Oxford Softball would be provided with facilities.

Bob Price, leader of the council, said: "We have produced a first class new sports facility for the city... I am pleased that we are able to look forward to a further boost to the city's drive to encourage active leisure for as many people in the city as possible."

Tim Mills, director of business development at Fusion Lifestyle, said he was "thrilled" work had started.

He added: "We have been working closely with the council to ensure that the facility is attractive and relevant to the people of Oxford and is financially sustainable in the long term."