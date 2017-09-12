Image copyright Google Image caption Alison Lesley Fisher worked for the harm minimisation service on Rectory Road in Oxford

A mental health nurse has been struck off for using drugs with a patient, a panel has found.

Alison Lesley Fisher was employed by Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust on the harm minimisation service, which helps drug and alcohol users.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) panel also found she gave the patient drugs without a prescription.

She was struck off last month having previously been sacked in 2016 following an investigation.

The panel found Miss Fisher, also known as Alison Stimpson, gave the patient drugs without a prescription on "one or more dates" between February 2011 and February 2013.

It saw a text message from the nurse to the patient which said "I got you a pressie from the doctors x", which the nurse claimed was connected to another about pots and pans, but this was not accepted.

Struck off

It was also alleged the nurse "took crack cocaine and heroin" with the patient.

The panel found, on the balance of probabilities, the nurse took "one or more" of crack cocaine, heroin, diazepam, or methadone with the patient on "one or more dates" between February 2011 and February 2013.

It also agreed she asked the patient to buy "one or more" of those drugs for her.

Miss Fisher knew the patient as she was friends with a colleague who was in a relationship with the patient, the NMC said.

An investigation by Turning Point - which now runs the harm minimisation service - and Oxford Health resulted in her dismissal on 14 March 2016.

She was then struck off following an NMC hearing last month.

Oxford Health said it "fully contributed to the NMC hearing" and patient safety was its "highest priority".