Disabled man Luke Davey's care cuts appeal dismissed
- 1 September 2017
- From the section Oxford
A severely disabled man who took his legal battle over cuts to his care to the Court of Appeal has had his case dismissed.
Luke Davey, 41, challenged a ruling upholding Oxfordshire County Council's decision to cut his package by 42%.
Mr Davey, who has quadriplegic cerebral palsy, argued it threatened his well-being and breached the Care Act.
Campaigners said his fight would have implications for others in a similar position.