Disabled man Luke Davey's care cuts appeal dismissed

Image copyright Luke Davey Image caption Luke Davey argues the reduction in his weekly personal budget is unreasonable and unlawful

A severely disabled man who took his legal battle over cuts to his care to the Court of Appeal has had his case dismissed.

Luke Davey, 41, challenged a ruling upholding Oxfordshire County Council's decision to cut his package by 42%.

Mr Davey, who has quadriplegic cerebral palsy, argued it threatened his well-being and breached the Care Act.

Campaigners said his fight would have implications for others in a similar position.