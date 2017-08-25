Oxfordshire's Big Picture
If you have a great image of Oxfordshire send it to us by email to oxfordshire@bbc.co.uk, or post it on Twitter @bbcoxford or BBC Oxford on Facebook.
-
Cliff Kinch
A sunflower enjoying the good weather.
-
Lucy Bickerton
The River Thames near Northmoor Lock at sunset.
-
Philip Weatherburn
St Thomas the Martyr Church in Oxford's Frideswide Square.
-
Jiulian Wilcox
The summer sunrise over the Isis and Christchurch meadows.
-
Marcus Liddell
The University Church of St Mary the Virgin shot from below.
-
Toby West
Fluffy clouds and harvested fields in Stadhampton.
-
Susan Gibbs
A beautiful sunset captured at Farmoor.