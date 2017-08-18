Five things in Oxfordshire

Five stories from Oxfordshire which people have been clicking on this week.

1) World's 'fastest shed' tours Britain

Image caption The shed has managed a top speed of 99mph (159 km/h) in tests

If you have ever seen a shed on the roads around Great Rollright you were not seeing things.

The chances are it was just Kevin Nicks taking his converted Volkswagen Passat for a spin.

The 52-year-old gardener finished building the car, which is road legal, in 2015, and is now driving it from Land's End to John O'Groats.

He is doing it to raise money for Katharine House Hospice in Adderbury, which provided care for Mr Nicks's mother.

2. Why has Reading festival banned pineapples?

Image caption Fans dressed up as pineapples at the band's Glastonbury performance

Pineapples have appeared on a list of items banned from this year's Reading and Leeds Festivals, alongside fireworks and weapons.

Organisers said it was because fans of Oxford band Glass Animals bring hundreds of the fruit to its gigs.

Still confused? This video hopefully explains.

3. Welcome to Oxford Malala

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption The 20-year-old was nearly killed by the Taliban for campaigning for girls' rights to education in 2012

Malala Yousafzai has gained a place at Oxford University after getting her A-level results.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner, who lives in Birmingham, will be studying philosophy, politics and economics at Lady Margaret Hall.

Writing on Twitter, Malala said: "So excited to go to Oxford!! Well done to all A-level students - the hardest year. Best wishes for life ahead!"

4. Beckhams' pergola approved by planners

Image copyright Reuters Image caption David and Victoria Beckham are the latest celebrities to move into the Chipping Norton area

David and Victoria Beckham's plans for their new country home have been approved by councillors.

The couple have bought a set of farm buildings near Chipping Norton in Oxfordshire for £6.15m and are turning them into a home.

Permission for the conversion was already in place, and consent for a swimming pool, landscaping, home office space and a pergola were granted this week.

5. Tour groups 'should walk single file'

Image caption Residents have complained about the number of tour groups in Oxford

Pavements in Oxford can get congested in August as tourists visit from around the world, but one councillor has put forward a solution.

Former Lord Mayor, Mary Clarkson, has suggested tour groups be asked to walk in single file or two abreast.

"It doesn't ruin the tourist experience if you walk single file or just two abreast," Ms Clarkson said.

Frederick Laurie from Footprints Tours said it was easy to blame tourists for blocking paths but the problem was caused by a lack of space for visitors.