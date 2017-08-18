Oxfordshire's Big Picture

  • 18 August 2017
  • Sunshine Jamie Lisa Smith

    Sunshine piercing its way through the morning mist near RAF Brize Norton

  • Broughton Castle Cliff Kinch

    Thank you to Cliff Kinch for this photo of moody skies over Broughton Castle

  • Sunrise Jamie Lisa Smith

    Horses silhouetted against a stunning sunrise

  • Air display Buraken

    "Normally we only see red kites in the back garden"

  • Lillies Pauline Massey

    Pauline captured these lilies in Oxford's botanic gardens

  • Pink sunset over West St Helen's Quay, Abingdon Paul Carrera

    Red sky at night shepherds delight. But what do pink skies mean?

  • Freuds and Blavatnik School of Government Philip Weatherburn

    Old and new side by side in Jericho

  • Botley Cemetery Paul Carrera

    A sombre scene at Botley Cemetery

  • Sunrise Clare Hodgkin

    A golden/orange/purple sunrise over the Thames

