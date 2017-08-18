Oxfordshire's Big Picture
Jamie Lisa Smith
Sunshine piercing its way through the morning mist near RAF Brize Norton
Cliff Kinch
Thank you to Cliff Kinch for this photo of moody skies over Broughton Castle
Jamie Lisa Smith
Horses silhouetted against a stunning sunrise
Buraken
"Normally we only see red kites in the back garden"
Pauline Massey
Pauline captured these lilies in Oxford's botanic gardens
Paul Carrera
Red sky at night shepherds delight. But what do pink skies mean?
Philip Weatherburn
Old and new side by side in Jericho
Paul Carrera
A sombre scene at Botley Cemetery
Clare Hodgkin
A golden/orange/purple sunrise over the Thames