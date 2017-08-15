Beckhams get new Oxfordshire home changes approved

Image copyright Reuters Image caption David and Victoria Beckham are the latest celebrities to move into the Chipping Norton area

David and Victoria Beckham's plans for their new country home have been approved by councillors.

The couple bought a set of abandoned farm buildings in Great Tew, near Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, for £6.15m in December 2016.

Consent for a swimming pool, landscaping, new garage and home office space was granted by West Oxfordshire District Council on Monday.

Permission was already in place to convert the complex into a home.

The Beckhams are the latest celebrities to own property in the Chipping Norton area, which already has Jeremy Clarkson and former Prime Minister David Cameron among its residents.

The couple's home office space will be built above a double garage and is designed to look like a traditional barn.

Their pool, which is 41ft (12.5m) long and 24ft 6in (7.5m) wide, will be built within one of two courtyards.

A pergola has permission to be built in the other courtyard and new trees can be planted around the site to minimise the "visual impact" of the home.

Nicholas Johnston sold the Beckhams the farm buildings. He is the owner of the Great Tew Estate, a 4,000-acre property which has been managed by his family since the 1960s.