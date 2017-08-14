Police 'could have prevented' Oxford flats explosion

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption An Oxford Mail reporter filmed the explosion

A fatal explosion in Oxford could have been prevented if police had acted on warnings, a councillor has claimed.

Guido Schuette died in the blast that destroyed three flats and badly damaged others in the Gibbs Crescent area on 14 February.

Susanna Pressel said she understands police officers visited the 48-year-old on the day of the blast because he had threatened to blow up the building.

Thames Valley Police has not commented on the claim.

Labour city and county councillor for the area Ms Pressel said she could not understand why officers did not search Mr Schuette's flat.

Image copyright Alexander Hammonds Image caption Up to 40 firefighters were needed to control the fire following the explosion

She added: "The police were called to the scene on the day of the explosion by a neighbour who was very worried because Guido Schuette was threatening to blow the place up. So the police called on him.

"They had been called a few days before as well, they knew what sort of person he was, they could have prevented this in my view."

Three flats were destroyed in the explosion, and others were badly damaged.

Those affected remain boarded up and will be demolished "as soon as is practically possible", housing association A2 Dominion has said.

No date has yet been set for an inquest into Mr Schuette's death.