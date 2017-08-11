Oxfordshire's Big Picture

  • 11 August 2017
  • From the section Oxford

    On the river at Bablock Hythe

    Pigs at Countryfile Live at Blenheim Palace

  • Farming field Esther Johnson

    "Along the road from Drayton St Leonard towards Queensford Lakes. I think these farmers were trying to plough their fields before the imminent, fast approaching storm"

    A heron swooping by the watercress beds in Ewelme

    A goldfinch on a nyjer seed feeder in Milcombe

    "The sunflower, weeping from lack of sun no doubt"

    "A lush Sunset in Abingdon"

    "A reminder that the sun does shine in Oxford sometimes!" Osney

    A splendid backdrop to roofs over Summertown in Oxford

