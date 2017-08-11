Five things in Oxfordshire

Here are five stories from Oxfordshire which people have been clicking on this week.

1) Tattoo artist helps breast cancer sufferers

Felicity Denham also uses tattoos to draw eyebrows on people with alopecia

A tattoo artist in Witney is helping women who've undergone breast surgery by tattooing life-like nipples for them free of charge.

Felicity Denham, from the Hook and Eye tattoo parlour, also uses tattoos to camouflage scars and draw eyebrows on people with alopecia.

Roz De Oliveira said the procedure has changed her life. "It's like finding a guardian angel", she added.

2) NHS to fund life-saving surgery in the US for baby

The family of a baby boy who have been fundraising for him to have life-saving heart surgery in the US has been told the NHS will now fund his treatment.

Lydia and Tim Cameron, from Wantage in Oxfordshire, have already raised £130,000 for the surgery to have Oliver's tumour removed.

And they had warned time was running out to raise a further £20,000.

But the NHS said it would pay because the procedure was not available in the UK.

Image caption Oliver's heart condition causes his pulse to race dangerously fast

3) U's sign Curacao international

Where is Curacao? That's the question which will have been on the lips of a few Oxford United fans on Thursday, after they signed Gino van Kessel.

The striker has scored seven goals for the Dutch Caribbean island and joins the U's on a season-long loan from Slavia Prague.

He is the club's fifth overseas signing since Pep Clotet's appointment as manager in July.

4) Horton maternity unit downgraded

Image caption Campaigners protested ahead of the meeting in Oxford on Thursday

Despite opposition from campaigners, the maternity unit at Horton General Hospital in Banbury was downgraded on Thursday.

It was temporarily changed to a midwife-led unit in October 2016 due to a shortage of doctors and the decision from Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group makes the move permanent.

5) How posh is the Wilderness Festival in Oxfordshire?

Wilderness Festival has been drawing thousands of revellers to west Oxfordshire.

Wilderness Festival drew thousands of revellers to Oxfordshire last weekend.

Based at Cornbury Park near Charlbury, its earned itself a reputation as one of Britain's poshest festivals.

Along with artists like Grace Jones and Two Door Cinema Club, there was yoga and fine dining.

Former Prime Minister, David Cameron, was even spotted enjoying himself at this year's event.