Wheatley nursery shut down over child protection failings

Image copyright Google Image caption Siblings Nursery of Wheatley was initially closed by Ofsted in March

A nursery in Oxfordshire has been shut down by a regulator over fears children could be put at risk.

Siblings Nursery of Wheatley was closed by Ofsted in March after the Local Safeguarding Children Board raised concerns about its policies.

The watchdog carried out an investigation and found it was not meeting child protection requirements.

Ofsted ordered the nursery to make improvements, but found action had still not been taken on a second visit.

It has now withdrawn the nursery's registration permanently after inspectors raised concerns that "children may be at risk of harm".

'Weak understanding'

In its report Ofsted said the nursery "had not followed correct child protection procedures".

It added: "We also found that understanding of child protection, and the processes which should be followed, was weak.

"They had also failed to ensure that records were kept confidential, and to ensure that only those who had a professional right to see that information had access to it.

"We were not satisfied there were appropriate systems in place to ensure that staff are suitable, on an ongoing basis, to work with children."

The nursery has been contacted by the BBC for comment.