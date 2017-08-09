Oxford

Adderbury dementia care home plans approved

  • 9 August 2017
Adderbury sign Image copyright Cherwell District Council
Image caption The building will be developed on a greenfield site in Adderbury

A specialist nursing home for people with dementia is to be built in north Oxfordshire because the area has a "clear need" for it, a planning committee has decided.

Cherwell District Council approved the 36-bedroom two-storey building in Adderbury, near Banbury.

It will be developed on a greenfield site near the Gracewell nursing home.

It is expected 36 full-time jobs will be created at the site which will provide 24-hour care.

David Hughes, chairman of the planning committee, said: "We welcome proposals that provide for those living with dementia and other neurological conditions.

"There is a clear need for such facilities in the district.

"The proposal will see the development of a greenfield site but the significant benefits of the facility, including job creation, will decisively outweigh any harm, making the nursing facility a valuable addition to the area."

The plans have been backed by Adderbury Parish Council, and include tree planting, landscaping, and parking.

Image copyright TPM Landscape
Image caption The nursing home will be housed in a 36-bedroom two-storey building

