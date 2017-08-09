Adderbury dementia care home plans approved

Image copyright Cherwell District Council Image caption The building will be developed on a greenfield site in Adderbury

A specialist nursing home for people with dementia is to be built in north Oxfordshire because the area has a "clear need" for it, a planning committee has decided.

Cherwell District Council approved the 36-bedroom two-storey building in Adderbury, near Banbury.

It will be developed on a greenfield site near the Gracewell nursing home.

It is expected 36 full-time jobs will be created at the site which will provide 24-hour care.

David Hughes, chairman of the planning committee, said: "We welcome proposals that provide for those living with dementia and other neurological conditions.

"There is a clear need for such facilities in the district.

"The proposal will see the development of a greenfield site but the significant benefits of the facility, including job creation, will decisively outweigh any harm, making the nursing facility a valuable addition to the area."

The plans have been backed by Adderbury Parish Council, and include tree planting, landscaping, and parking.